Czech National Bank Purchases 2,293 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Fox Advisors downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

