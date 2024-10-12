Czech National Bank Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

