Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.