Czech National Bank Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.