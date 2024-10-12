Czech National Bank Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,620 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

WBD stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

