Czech National Bank Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,007 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

LVS stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

