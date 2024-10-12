Czech National Bank Buys 1,993 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $139.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average is $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

