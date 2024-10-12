Czech National Bank Purchases 1,654 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $9,849,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in PTC by 133.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 1,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PTC by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 834,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,061,000 after acquiring an additional 169,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

PTC Trading Up 0.3 %

PTC opened at $181.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $177.90.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

