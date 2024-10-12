Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after acquiring an additional 561,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 566,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.39 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.49%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

