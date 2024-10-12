Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 42.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 217.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

