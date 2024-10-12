Czech National Bank Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $2,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,222 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 563.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $4,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 2.1 %

EQT stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.