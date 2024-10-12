Czech National Bank Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLDR opened at $193.00 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.23.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

