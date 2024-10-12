Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,207,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 242,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 72,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

