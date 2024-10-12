Sanjit Biswas Sells 54,492 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,604,717.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,394 shares in the company, valued at $34,291,433.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,749.00.

Samsara Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

