Czech National Bank Buys 3,960 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Czech National Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

