Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Relx were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Relx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Relx by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Relx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Stock Up 1.0 %

Relx stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

