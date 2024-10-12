The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $147.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.55 and a 1 year high of $150.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

