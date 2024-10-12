Truist Financial Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

