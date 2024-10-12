Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

