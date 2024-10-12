Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 600 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,827,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 122,011 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

