Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.85 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.90% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 264.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 158,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of DJUL opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

