Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,300 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,017,000 after buying an additional 167,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,514,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 53.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

ACLX opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 0.25. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,853.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $92,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,853.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,457 shares of company stock worth $5,704,100 in the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

