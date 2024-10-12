Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.06 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $85.71.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,801.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

