Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.73.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $375.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $376.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

