RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Holdings Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 108.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RadNet by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 127,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RadNet by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Trading Up 5.5 %

RadNet stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.60 and a beta of 1.74. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Barclays raised shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti raised RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

