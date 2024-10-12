Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 285 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hess were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hess by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Hess by 53.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Hess by 188.7% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 765,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 500,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.92.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

HES stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

