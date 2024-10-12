Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 13,600 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,657,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,599,000 after buying an additional 97,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,891,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 243,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after purchasing an additional 203,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HUN opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.