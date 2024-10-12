Truist Financial Corp Sells 62,736 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,736 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS CALF opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.