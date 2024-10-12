Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. Quarry LP increased its position in Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 361.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. StockNews.com cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

