Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,742,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,800,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $155.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

