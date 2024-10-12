Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,645,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,465,000 after buying an additional 261,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,338,000 after buying an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,490,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,602,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

