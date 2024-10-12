Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,100 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Maximus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.