Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175,751 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

