Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

