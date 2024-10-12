Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,251 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $931,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 205,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,925,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,133,748.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,535.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,925,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,133,748.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,562,182. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $434.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.42 and its 200 day moving average is $327.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.29 and a 1-year high of $436.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

