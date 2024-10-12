Truist Financial Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.87.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,721.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,954 shares of company stock worth $4,041,468. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

