Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,752.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,752.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,637.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,486 shares of company stock worth $2,568,171. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

