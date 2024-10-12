Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,895,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,427,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,725,000 after buying an additional 100,809 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $206.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.15.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

