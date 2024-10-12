Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $13,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $13,958,000.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

