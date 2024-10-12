Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,357,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after purchasing an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $695,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,137.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,892 shares of company stock worth $6,536,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.