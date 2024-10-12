Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.28 Million Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $157.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.