Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 13,500 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,337,180. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.59 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

