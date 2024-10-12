Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $77,027,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 525.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Rayonier Trading Up 1.0 %

RYN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In other news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.