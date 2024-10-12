Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,152 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,075,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,778,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 2,420,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 918,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after buying an additional 44,130 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,691,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $17.76 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

