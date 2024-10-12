Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,103,000 after buying an additional 152,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,031,000 after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $65,650,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazard by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at $78,235,326.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lazard from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Lazard Price Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

