Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 328,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 936,631 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.90%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

