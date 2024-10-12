Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $3,878,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $2,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 625.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 390,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 336,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 187.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.28. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

