Creative Planning Buys 898 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Creative Planning boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ opened at $86.77 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,413,830. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,413,830. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,288. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Roth Mkm upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

