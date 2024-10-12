The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.44 Million Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNC. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Wabash National by 2.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Wabash National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.52. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

