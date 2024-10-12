AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 46,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

IPI stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

